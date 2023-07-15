This is a stunning home that you are going to fall in love with! Lake front property in College Station! This 4/3 home was built with quality and comfort in mind! Master has an ensuite bathroom with separate vanities, rainfall shower and garden tub! Master closet is conveniently connected to the laundry room for easy access. Large bedroom at the rear of the home also has an ensuite bath perfect for a teen retreat, or live in quarters for long term guests. Large study with barn doors can be a game room, 2nd living area or perfect office space. But...this house is all about the backyard! Amazing extended patio with outdoor kitchen. Wired for external TV to watch the game while grilling or watching friends fish! Truly a one of kind home and a must see on your list
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $394,500
