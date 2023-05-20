Welcome home to elegance and charm in this Ranger Home! Enter through the front door and the elegant foyer draws you into a sprawling great room featuring the living, dining, and expansive kitchen. The abundance of natural light shines on the 10' kitchen island and designer cabinetry. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms offering plenty of room for you and your guests. The large main bedroom situated at the back of the home features and oversized ensuite and closet for all your storage needs. Rounding out the home are standard blinds, soft-close cabinetry, and SMART home features just to name a few. Welcome home!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $393,900
