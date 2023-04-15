$7,500 for the buyer to use towards closing costs, interest rate reduction or additional price reduction. Popular 4 bed/2 bath house seems larger than 2100 sq. ft. with open concept living and the formal dining room on the first floor can be enclosed to make a fabulous study! You will love the enormous covered back patio and the spa-like master bath. Tons of upgrades including, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, full blinds, and so much more. The finished pictures are of a similar model.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $389,900
