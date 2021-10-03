Immaculate Pebble Creek home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a two car garage with golf cart space. The home boasts many updates throughout including beautiful wood floors in living areas plus master bedroom. Great floor plan with 4th bedroom and bath set off to itself for privacy. The update kitchen has granite countertops , beautiful tile backsplash, under mount sink, newish dishwasher, eating bar, ample counter space & storage, and small island. A spacious master suite is located at the back of the home. Be sure to check out the air conditioned office/hobby/shop area in the garage. The home also has a new roof as of September 2021. New HVAC. November, 2020. Great home, great location & street!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $389,900
