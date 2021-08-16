4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $389,000

Escape to Paradise EVERYDAY!! Experience this extraordinary custom built, single level large brick home, tucked away in the highly coveted neighborhood of Woodland Hills - where streets are WIDE with sidewalks on both sides...walking trails & a community park round out this great neighborhood. Four bedrooms spaced throughout the house, from end to end this home is filled with a bit of everything...open living, formal dining, but also a Family room with fireplace, breakfast nook, & wonderful patio for entertaining. Did I forget to mention...THERE IS A POOL!!! This home was created for indoor-outdoor living/entertaining with a beautiful pool highlighted by Palm Trees. Put yourself in this enviable position, beautiful house & fabulous pool, without paying the extravagant price...Convenient location, meticulously maintained, well placed & mature landscape. Call today for a private tour!