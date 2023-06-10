Popular 4 bedroom spacious home with 2.5 bathrooms, wide-open sightlines between kitchen, living, and dining. The primary bedroom is quite large with a garden tub, walk-in shower, and a huge walk-in closet. The large covered patio opens to a fenced backyard with a sprinkler system and full sod. Tons of upgrades and features like blinds on all the windows, recessed lighting, zoned HVAC system, and much, much more. ASK about available incentives for buyers. This home is still under construction, the completed pictures are of the same floor plan.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $388,520
