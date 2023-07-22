Ready for late August MOVE IN! NEW CONSTRUCTION Kaleo Home! $10,000 builder incentive now available as well as opportunity for some closing costs to be covered when using an in-house lender. Trinity Floorplan showcases 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, 2 car garage and a covered patio, with a fenced backyard. With 1,923 SQFT of living space this plan is the perfect combination of design and functionality. Walking through the front doors you’ll find an open concept dining, kitchen, and living area. The kitchen flaunts storage and style with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and an island with an eating bar. Stepping into the luxurious owner’s suite you’ll find an oversized walk-in shower with dual shower heads, double vanities, and large closet. Kaleo offers exclusive features including a tankless water heater, a covered back porch with gas drop for BBQ, smart home features, and MORE! Southern Pointe is a vibrant master planned community, connected by more than 100 acres of parks, trails and open space, with a reserved business district. Amenities planned for the community include; Resort-Style Pool, Splash Pad, multiple playgrounds including swings, climbing rocks, and separate age appropriate playscapes, Pickle Ball Courts, Basketball Court, Baseball Backstop, Fishing Ponds and a Bark Park. Conveniently located, Southern Pointe is just minutes from dining, shopping, medical centers, schools and all that College Station has to offer.