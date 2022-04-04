 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $385,000

FULLY LEASED through July 2022!! Investors, here is your chance to own a fully leased property in The Barracks Townhomes in College Station. Parents, get in now before it is leased through 2023! A highly desirable 4BR/4Bath Townhome. This amazing townhome even has a second floor 12x14 Balcony that overlooks the cable wakeboarding lake. The Barracks Townhomes offers high quality construction with stained concrete floors, granite counters, energy efficient vinyl windows, and Whirlpool appliances. On-site property management makes this a turn-key investment and the HOA provides full lawn care, exterior maintenance, cable and internet and even full access for your tenants to the amazing BearX Daycation Resort with cable wakeboarding park, sheet wave surf machine, lazy river, private cabanas and so much more. Immediately cash flow today!

