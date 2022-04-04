FULLY LEASED through July 2022!! Investors, here is your chance to own a fully leased property in The Barracks Townhomes in College Station. Parents, get in now before it is leased through 2023! A highly desirable 4BR/4Bath Townhome. This amazing townhome even has a second floor 12x14 Balcony that overlooks the cable wakeboarding lake. The Barracks Townhomes offers high quality construction with stained concrete floors, granite counters, energy efficient vinyl windows, and Whirlpool appliances. On-site property management makes this a turn-key investment and the HOA provides full lawn care, exterior maintenance, cable and internet and even full access for your tenants to the amazing BearX Daycation Resort with cable wakeboarding park, sheet wave surf machine, lazy river, private cabanas and so much more. Immediately cash flow today!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of selling drugs.
A fire damaged Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan on Sunday.
A College Station woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A cold front moving through the region will bring showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some strong to severe storms.
The Texas A&M School of Law in Fort Worth is now ranked 46th nationally and second in the state of Texas, according to U.S. News & Wor…
A Bryan man accused of selling drugs was in the Brazos County Jail over the weekend after his arrest during a traffic stop on Friday.
Bank of Brenham has announced plans to open a branch in Bryan-College Station.
After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day country music festival known as Chilifest returned to Burleson County on Friday.
NEW YORK — Texas A&M super senior guard Quenton Jackson stood at the free-throw line, staring at the banner board behind the Madison Squar…
NEW YORK — In a venue known for its historic boxing matches, Texas A&M took its time finding holes in Washington State's defenses.