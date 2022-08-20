 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $385,000

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with fabulous open floor plan close to schools, shopping, entertainment, and so much more! The large open concept kitchen will catch your eye from the moment you enter the house. Wonderful for entertaining, the kitchen has a large eating bar, stunning backsplash, and opens into the dining and living room area. The living room has fabulous floor-to-ceiling windows that provide tremendous amounts of natural light. The large master bedroom has two walk-in closets, and a fabulous master bathroom with a walk-in shower, soaking tub, and double sinks. Three additional bedrooms can be found in the home, with one of the bedrooms having the potential to be a study or additional media room. The backyard is a dream with a covered porch, wonderful for relaxing or entertaining. You do not want to miss out on this spectacular home!

