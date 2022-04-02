FULLY LEASED through July 2023! Investors, here is your chance to own a unique high demand floorplan in The Barracks Townhomes in College Station. A highly desirable 4BR/4Bath Townhome, this amazing townhome even has a second floor 12x14 Balcony that overlooks the cable wakeboarding lake. The Barracks Townhomes offers high quality construction with stained concrete floors, granite counters, energy efficient vinyl windows, and Whirlpool appliances. On-site property management makes this a turn-key investment and the HOA provides full lawn care, exterior maintenance, cable and internet and even full access for your tenants to the amazing BearX Daycation Resort with cable wakeboarding park, sheet wave surf machine, lazy river, private cabanas and so much more.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $385,000
