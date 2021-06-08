 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $384,000

Located in south College Station - Woodland Hills Subdivision – near Tower Point amenities, Lick Creek Trails, and the proposed Costco. This semi-custom Godwin Builders 2012-built 4-bed, 3-bath one-owner home features recent updates including wood floors, updated fixtures, a chef's kitchen with double oven/convection microwave, stainless appliances, granite countertops and eating bar, off kitchen study nook, walk-in pantry, Nest security/doorbell/thermostat, granite-trim fireplace, large back patio, semi-private backyard, 3-way split floor plan, with formal dining and breakfast nook. Expansive master suite with a large bathroom and large walk-in closet, separate shower, corner jetted garden tub, and separate sinks. Master bedroom sitting area overlooks back yard. Inside and outside surround sound. Prewired security system and cat-5+cable ports in every room, Pioneer stereo and Logitech controller conveys. Gas cooktop and fireplace; this home never lost power during the rolling blackouts of February 2021. Refrigerator, washer & dryer, and mounted TV’s can be included. Roof is under a hail damage review by insurance, waiting on insurance adjuster. View More

