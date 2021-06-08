Located in south College Station - Woodland Hills Subdivision – near Tower Point amenities, Lick Creek Trails, and the proposed Costco. This semi-custom Godwin Builders 2012-built 4-bed, 3-bath one-owner home features recent updates including wood floors, updated fixtures, a chef's kitchen with double oven/convection microwave, stainless appliances, granite countertops and eating bar, off kitchen study nook, walk-in pantry, Nest security/doorbell/thermostat, granite-trim fireplace, large back patio, semi-private backyard, 3-way split floor plan, with formal dining and breakfast nook. Expansive master suite with a large bathroom and large walk-in closet, separate shower, corner jetted garden tub, and separate sinks. Master bedroom sitting area overlooks back yard. Inside and outside surround sound. Prewired security system and cat-5+cable ports in every room, Pioneer stereo and Logitech controller conveys. Gas cooktop and fireplace; this home never lost power during the rolling blackouts of February 2021. Refrigerator, washer & dryer, and mounted TV’s can be included. Roof is under a hail damage review by insurance, waiting on insurance adjuster. View More
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $384,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Josue Sarria Quezada, valedictorian of Bryan High School’s 2021 graduating class, took notice of the sunset when he stepped up to the podium to present his address during May 29’s graduation ceremony at Merrill Green Stadium. He did not expect that within days the video of his speech would be shared thousands of times and seen by 100,000 people throughout the country.
He is accused of inappropriately touching a child younger than 17 in September 2020.
Four of the people moving into new positions previously held titles within A&M engineering programs. Before becoming president, Banks was vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories and dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering.
He testified that he did shoot the man but believed the victim had a weapon and that he had acted in self-defense.
He is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.
Brazos County health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths among county residents on Wednesday.
Kenndall Lewis grew up watching mixed martial arts and boxing on TV but didn’t try either sport until he made a bet with a friend: If the frie…
Centerville scored big when it hired Bill Hunter as its football coach in 1989. Hunter, who had a reputation for rebuilding struggling program…
Former Texas A&M cornerback Kevin Smith is on the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 ballot.
NFL pro bowler Von Miller, former Texas A&M volleyball All-American and three-time Olympian Stacy Sykora and former A&M football playe…