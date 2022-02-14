4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $379,900

Stunning 2 story, Omega built home, in highly sought after Castlegate 2 community. From the hand scraped, hard wood floors, to the upgraded granite throughout, you will be ready to move-in and enjoy the spaciousness that this home brings. The kitchen features a an oversized island, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting and a large walk-in pantry. You will find the open concept enjoyable for those family holidays or social gatherings. And, don't miss the gorgeous secluded study with french doors. Also located on the main floor is the oversized master bedroom suite. Full of natural light, beautiful floors and a grand bathroom that features an oversized shower with dual shower heads, soaker tub and upgraded granite vanities. The second floor is where you will find the other three spacious bedrooms, full sized bath with double sinks and flex-space. Outside you are sure to enjoy the large covered back patio and nice sized yard. This gorgeous home is located just blocks from the Castlegate 2 community pool and event center. Just minutes from grocery, retail and the medical district. Schedule your private showing today! {more pics will be posted on Thursday}