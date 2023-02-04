Welcome to The Revelry - 12 at Rock Prairie! This meticulously maintained 4 bedroom / 4 1/2 bathroom townhome is a wonderful combination of comfort and convenience. From its spacious floor plan to its central location, this is what you've been looking for! The main level features a bright and airy living area with white beams and plenty of natural light from the large windows, a long kitchen eating bar with beautiful granite countertops, two pantries, and ample cabinet space. Each bedroom has their own private bathroom, and oversized closets. One bedroom has it's own private balcony. There is also a 1/2 bath convenient for house guests to use. Upstairs area has a landing space that would be great for a desk or small sitting area. Private fenced in backyard space with a large covered patio. Two car garage with oversized parking. HOA fee includes high speed internet connection as well as lawn care.