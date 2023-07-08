This 4 bed 4 bath townhome in south College Station is gorgeous, move in ready, and turn key. Purchase a short or long term rental, to use as a weekend getaway or game day home, or to live in full time; the HOA maintains the front and back yards so exterior maintenance is taken care of for you. This unit is an end-unit meaning there is only a shared wall on one side. This is one of the few townhomes in College Station with a full size backyard and an attached two car garage. The primary suite and one secondary bedroom & full bathroom are downstairs, two upstairs with their own private en-suite bathrooms upstairs. The primary suite has a standing shower and two walk in closets. High ceilings throughout, vaulted ceilings upstairs, granite countertops, arched entry ways, and showstopping kitchen— truly a beautiful home. Spring Creek Townhomes has TWO private pools for residents & this neighborhood is convenient for those that want to be close to TAMU while being merely two blocks from booming south College Station & its Tower Point HEB Gold's Gym, and BaylorScott&White hospital. 10 minutes from the main entrance to Texas A&M, 15 minutes from Blinn College, with easy access to Hwy 6 and FM 40.