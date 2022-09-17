4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $375,500

Our popular Newport plan featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Buyers love the connection of the laundry room to the Primary Bathroom! Large closets, soaring ceilings and tons of windows set this open floorplan apart from the competition. You'll love the designer colors, the granite counters, stainless steel appliances and all the included features like 2" faux blinds, full landscaping pack and so much more. ASK about the incentives available!! The finished pictures are of a completed house of the same floor plan.