4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $375,000

Stunning four bedroom, three bathroom with a game room and massive laundry room. 8000 square foot corner lot offers a bigger back yard with a vaulted covered patio measuring 224 square feet. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood flooring from the front door throughout the living, dining and hallways. Your open concept kitchen has oversized storage and stainless steel appliance package. Granit counter tops, tumble stone backsplash and undermount lighting and a large island for all occasions. Three way split floorplan with one large bedroom, one bathroom and game room up stairs. Updates include inside A/C and some painting (September 2021). The master suite offers huge bathroom with two walk in closets, separate shower and tub, double vanity sinks and decorative tasteful mirrors.

