Stunning four bedroom, three bathroom with a game room and massive laundry room. 8000 square foot corner lot offers a bigger back yard with a vaulted covered patio measuring 224 square feet. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood flooring from the front door throughout the living, dining and hallways. Your open concept kitchen has oversized storage and stainless steel appliance package. Granit counter tops, tumble stone backsplash and undermount lighting and a large island for all occasions. Three way split floorplan with one large bedroom, one bathroom and game room up stairs. Updates include inside A/C and some painting (September 2021). The master suite offers huge bathroom with two walk in closets, separate shower and tub, double vanity sinks and decorative tasteful mirrors.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
A Grimes County 3-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday was found alive Saturday.
Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game win…
Brazos County health officials reported 11 new virus-related deaths and 71 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they were doing.
A 19-year-old from Houston was arrested on felony charges after authorities reported finding drugs in his vehicle following a minor accident i…
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The …
OFFENSE: A
Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players discuss the Aggies' upset win over Alabama.
The concert industry has returned to a sense of normalcy, with the Austin City Limits Festival last weekend as a prime example.