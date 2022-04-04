Fabulous 4 bedroom 4 bathroom single family home at The Barracks! On a bus route and ready for immediate move in. THE BARRACKS continues to be the BEST PLACE TO LIVE IN AGGIELAND!! These luxurious townhomes feature: Granite, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows, black appliances, HUGE bedrooms, & much more! Located only ~2.5 miles from Texas A&M! The HOA even provides Digital Cable & Internet, full lawn care of the fenced grass backyard, and all exterior maintenance. With amenities including a dog park, access to the The Cove at BearX, volleyball courts, and so much more! THIS IS A SINGLE FAMILY HOME, WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE!! Call today for your private tour.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of selling drugs.
A fire damaged Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan on Sunday.
A College Station woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A cold front moving through the region will bring showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some strong to severe storms.
The Texas A&M School of Law in Fort Worth is now ranked 46th nationally and second in the state of Texas, according to U.S. News & Wor…
A Bryan man accused of selling drugs was in the Brazos County Jail over the weekend after his arrest during a traffic stop on Friday.
Bank of Brenham has announced plans to open a branch in Bryan-College Station.
After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day country music festival known as Chilifest returned to Burleson County on Friday.
NEW YORK — Texas A&M super senior guard Quenton Jackson stood at the free-throw line, staring at the banner board behind the Madison Squar…
NEW YORK — In a venue known for its historic boxing matches, Texas A&M took its time finding holes in Washington State's defenses.