4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $375,000

Fabulous 4 bedroom 4 bathroom single family home at The Barracks! On a bus route and ready for immediate move in. THE BARRACKS continues to be the BEST PLACE TO LIVE IN AGGIELAND!! These luxurious townhomes feature: Granite, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows, black appliances, HUGE bedrooms, & much more! Located only ~2.5 miles from Texas A&M! The HOA even provides Digital Cable & Internet, full lawn care of the fenced grass backyard, and all exterior maintenance. With amenities including a dog park, access to the The Cove at BearX, volleyball courts, and so much more! THIS IS A SINGLE FAMILY HOME, WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE!! Call today for your private tour.