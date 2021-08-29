4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $375,000

Corner lot, prime location less than one block from Texas A&M University Campus golf course! 4 BD 2 BA with opportunity for additional bedrooms and living space! Converted side entry garage provides space for entertaining with access to separate entrance into the home and parking pad. Original hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Family room with storage closet and French doors leading to the back patio. Kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, gas oven, dishwasher, and two pantries. Master bedroom with double door sliding closet, one sink and vanity area with cultured marble countertop and cultured marble shower. Two additional bedrooms with access to hall bathroom with tub/shower combination. Hallway storage closet, entry closet, and utility room with washer/dryer and gas water heater. Gazebo and chain link fencing for backyard, with additional lot space for expandable yard!