Imagine yourself waking up every day to the sight of a beautiful pond through your bedroom windows! This modern farmhouse has 4 bedrooms and two full baths. Wood laminate flooring is throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. This custom build has a granite eating bar and shaker style cabinets. It opens up to the lovely living room which boasts a brick fireplace which is trimmed out to complete the "farmhouse" look. It has an oversized primary bedroom which has a view of the lake. The back patio already has gas connections, should you decide to add on an outdoor kitchen and a wood privacy wall was added for "extra privacy" Located in Southern Pointe Subdivision, you will enjoy nature trails, the lake, and high speed fiberoptic internet. Don't let this gem pass you by! Seller is offering $5,000 in concessions for landscape and paint touch up!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $374,900
