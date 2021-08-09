The location of this recently renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath custom home in south College Station is close to walking trails - including the Lick Creek Trail, award winning area schools, parks, hospitals, and shopping - it's halfway between Kroger and HEB, so pick your favorite! As soon as you step into the backyard you'll relax. The large covered back deck and beautiful gazebo are both surrounded by mature oak trees that offer shade and face a private greenbelt. A mosquito misting system along the entire backyard fence allows you to be outside all year long. Inside the open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining and enjoying family time in a spacious kitchen with center island open to the dining space and downstairs living room. An incredible laundry/work space off the kitchen is perfect for crafting or homeschooling. Upstairs you have a generously sized family room. All bedrooms have walk in closets. New roof, gutters, two new HVAC units and interior paint. See your agent for additional details or to schedule your in-person showing today. Take the 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CkmVUH52LFY&mls=1
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $373,500
