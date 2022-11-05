4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $370,905

Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Sonoma offers an open concept floor plan downstairs with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, breakfast nook, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the downstairs primary suite with sitting area, separate tile shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find an open loft living area for easy entertaining and 3 spacious bedrooms - 2 have large walk-in closets. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, linen closets in full baths, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Spring 2023 move-in.