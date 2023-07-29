Four bedroom SMART home! Walk into a grand foyer where natural light draws you into the family room, dining room, and designer kitchen. Featuring soft close 42 in. cabinets, a large pantry, stylish backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen boasts storage and style. This floor plan features three bedrooms with a shared bathroom and a secluded and expansive primary suite on the other side with an oversized closet. All four bedrooms have ceiling fans, large closets, and lots of natural light. Feel comfortable anywhere in the home with smart homes features including a Nest thermostat, Ring door bell, and smart locks and lights. Welcome home!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $370,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks, who tendered her resignation late Thursday, misled faculty on circumstances around the …
Content by Texas A&M University–Central Texas. If you have a bachelor’s degree, teacher training is now faster and less expensive thanks t…
Recent email exchanges show tension between a Texas A&M University administrator and two distinguished professors and are in light of rece…
A Bryan man was arrested July 7 for allegedly robbing a family’s home at gunpoint, according to a statement from the Brazos County Sheriff’s O…
Texas A&M’s Faculty Senate Executive Committee has called for A&M Chancellor John Sharp to meet with the full Faculty Senate to discus…