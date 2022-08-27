Four bedroom Ranger Home Builders SMART home! Walk into a grand foyer where natural light draws you into the family room, dining room, and designer kitchen. Featuring soft close 42 in. cabinets, a large pantry, stylish backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen boasts storage and style. This floor plan features three bedrooms with a shared bathroom and a secluded and expansive primary suite on the other side with an oversized closet. All four bedrooms have ceiling fans, large closets, and lots of natural light. Feel comfortable anywhere in the home with smart homes features including a SMART thermostat, Ring door bell, and SMART locks and lights. Welcome home to Ranger!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $370,000
