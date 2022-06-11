Four bedroom Ranger Home Builders SMART home! Walk into a grand foyer where natural light draws you into the family room, dining room, and designer kitchen. Featuring soft close 42 in. cabinets, a large pantry, stylish backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen boasts storage and style. This floor plan features three bedrooms with a shared bathroom and a secluded and expansive primary suite on the other side with an oversized closet. All four bedrooms have ceiling fans, large closets, and lots of natural light. Feel comfortable anywhere in the home with smart homes features including a SMART thermostat, Ring door bell, and SMART locks and lights. Welcome home to Ranger!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CENTERVILLE — The three-week manhunt of escaped prisoner Gonzalo Lopez took center stage in Centerville as law enforcement from multiple agenc…
Grass is difficult to eradicate once it gets established in garden beds. Here's what to do about it.
Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he plans to attend Blinn College this coming school year and hopes to transfer to …
Home and apartment renters in College Station spoke out during Thursday night’s College Station City Council meeting to urge the council to co…
Micah Dallas caught the attention of many at Blue Bell Park last Sunday in the Texas A&M baseball team’s 15-9 win over TCU to clinch the N…
Texas A&M and TCU tend to have dramatic matchups in the postseason and Sunday night’s College Station Regional final was no different.
Four Tomball school district students and their grandfather were identified Friday as the victims killed Thursday in Leon County, allegedly by…
Southern California junior right-hander Carson Lambert announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is transferring to Texas A&M. Lambert went …
"The kids started asking out loud, 'Mr. Reyes, what is going on?'" Teacher of 11 children who were killed in Uvalde shooting describes tragic events.
Arizona State softball coach Trisha Ford was able to return that program to national prominence in a short time, something she’ll try to repea…