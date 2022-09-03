4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $369,900

Located only 2.5 miles from Kyle Field in the highly sought-after Barracks community! This recently constructed, fully leased unit in The Barracks is leased until July 2023. This one stands out from the rest because it has an attached 2 car garage in addition to reserved parking! With stained concrete floors, granite counters, a large laundry room, energy efficient vinyl windows, and Whirlpool appliances this one checks off a ton of boxes. HOA fees include internet, cable, full lawn care and exterior maintenance. The Barracks is an exclusive master-planned community offering resort style amenities, including a CABLE WAKEBOARDING PARK, Sandy Beach, more than 7 Community Parks, a Sheet Wave Surfing Machine and a $16M Recreation Venue that will feature an In-House Brewery, Upscale Restaurant, a Lazy River, Private Cabanas & More! All appliances are included! Call today for a private tour. (Notice: Photos are from a different unit with similar layout. The actual unit has a large laundry room in the rear next to the garage entry and a half bath downstairs)