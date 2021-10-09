4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $369,900

This amazing new 4 bedroom 3 bath plan from Ranger Home Builders has timeless design you definitely want to tour this home. Enter the 8ft walnut stained front door into a long foyer with 4 thick stained beams and fireplace mantel to match. The natural light pours into this home and draws you into the spacious kitchen and family room. This kitchen is a chefs dream with 42" shaker Aristokraft Cabinetry includes soft close drawers and doors, in a dark gray and white quartz countertops, undermount stainless steel sink with industrial black faucet sets the tone for this modern farmhouse kitchen open to the family room. The eat-in Island is an inviting 10'4" long great for entertaining with tons of storage, a stainless steel gas cooktop and built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and large pantry. Wood look tile included from the front door to the back door, in all main traffic areas, halls, utility and bathrooms. The family room has a large industrial ceiling fan, the main bedroom suite and 3 bedrooms include ceiling fans as well with LED lighting and white faux wood blinds included on all large windows. Upgraded black modern faucets and hardware pop against the white quartz countertops and light gray doors. Find smart home features throughout: Smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat and smart lighting throughout. Landscaping includes front tree, full sod front/back, fence and full yard sprinkler system. Call us to make this gorgeous home yours...