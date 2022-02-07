4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $369,000

Looking for a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home walking and/or biking distance to campus? This is it! Located near the golf course just south of the TAMU campus, in the Redmond Terrace neighborhood which is conveniently located near TAMU, restaurants, shopping and groceries. This spacious split floor plan home offers tile throughout, a vaulted ceiling in the living room, gas start fireplace, an awesome oversized kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast nook. The refrigerator will convey. The master suite has high ceilings and the bathroom offers a separate tub and shower with large closet and built-ins. Other features include a 2 car garage and a large backyard with patio pavers....ideal for outdoor entertaining and bar-b-q's.