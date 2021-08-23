This charming home sits on an oversized corner lot, nestled among trees and located in the highly desirable College Hills District in the heart of College Station. Just a short walk to the A&M bus stop! The kitchen features granite counters with an oversized breakfast bar, cabinets galore, and gas range with gas oven. The family room with wood-burning fireplace overlooks the kitchen and opens into the peaceful outdoor patio with a built in garden area. Large windows adorn the formal dining and formal living room. The oversized master bedroom has two closet areas, plus jetted tub, separate walk in shower and double sink granite counter vanities in the master bath. A second bedroom features an ensuite bath with walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet, truly doubling as a SECOND master bedroom. Other features include two additional bedrooms, third bathroom with tub/shower combo, plus plenty of storage closets. All new paint, all new flooring and NO carpet! Enjoy the serene outdoors surrounded by trees in the large back yard, plus plenty of space in the separate garage and separate carport with storage shed. This home boasts charm with front porch archways, unique kitchen window seat, and eye-catching stained glass lighting. Truly a rare gem you must see to appreciate!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $369,000
