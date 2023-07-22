Ready for late August MOVE IN! NEW CONSTRUCTION Kaleo Home! $10,000 builder incentive now available as well as opportunity for some closing costs to be covered when using an in-house lender. Wichita Floorplan has 4 BR's and 3 baths, 2 car garage & covered patio! This new modern design home in Southern Pointe with beautiful brick & stone with awesome elevation. At 1,757 SQFT of living space this plan is the perfect combo of design and functionality. Walking through the front door you’ll find an open concept dining, kitchen, and living area. The kitchen flaunts storage and style with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and island with eating bar. Don’t miss the utility room/mud area with tons of storage! Stepping into the owner’s suite you’ll find a walk-in shower, double vanities, and large closet. Kaleo features include tankless water heater, 4 sided brick, smart home features, & MORE! Southern Pointe is a vibrant master planned community, connected by more than 100 acres of parks, trails and open space, with a reserved business district. Amenities planned for the community include; Resort-Style Pool, Splash Pad, multiple playgrounds including swings, climbing rocks, and separate age appropriate playscapes, Pickle Ball Courts, Basketball Court, Baseball Backstop, Fishing Ponds and a Bark Park. Conveniently located, Southern Pointe is just minutes from dining, shopping, medical centers, & schools.