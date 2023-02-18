This beautiful town home has everything! With 4 large bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms your tenants will never need to worry about running out of room. Other amenities include an attached 2 car garage, community pool, privacy fenced back yard with a covered patio and a spacious open floorplan. On top of having large living spaces it also has large windows that let in an abundance of natural light. This is the perfect place for real estate investors since it is currently leased out until summer of 2024!