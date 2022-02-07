4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $365,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Come home to this well-maintained, one-owner Mariott home that is in a location that can’t be beat! It is a short walk to Rock Prairie Elementary, close to shopping and hospitals, and a block away from the A&M bus route. The home features a split floorplan with four spacious bedrooms, large closets, two full and one half bathrooms. It has a large living area that has French doors that open up to a fantastic bonus space that can be used as a game room, study or even a fifth bedroom. Special features include solar panels that will substantially lower your monthly electric bill, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, and an instant hot water pump system. There are four doors that open up to a large covered patio and spacious yard. It sits on a 1/3 acre corner lot with mature trees. This home is waiting for you to put your personal touches on it and make it your own! OPEN HOUSE Sunday, February 6 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM.

