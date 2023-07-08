Our popular Newport plan featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Buyers love the connection of the laundry room to the Primary Bathroom! Large closets, soaring ceilings and tons of windows set this open floorplan apart from the competition. You'll love the recessed lighting, the granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 2" faux blinds, full landscaping pack, an industry leading warranty program and so much more. Pictures are of a completed house with the same floor plan.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $364,900
