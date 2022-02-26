4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $364,000

Gorgeous home by Ranger Home Builders combines function and farm house design seamlessly. Enter the 8' glass door into a grand foyer w/ wood beam details, wood look vinyl@ foyer, extended foyer, kitchen, family and dining room. Enjoy the upgraded cabinetry in the kitchen, featuring 42 gray shaker, soft close doors and drawers. White Quartz counters throughout the home and on Island, white subway tile stacked pattern on backsplash, stainless GE appliances, gas cooktop, built in oven, stainless microwave and dishwasher. Walk in pantry, tons of storage cabinets and cabinet over dryer at utility. Industrial black large 68 ceiling fan included at family room and black ceiling fans with LED lighting included in all bedrooms rooms. Modern black plumbing fixtures, with matching hardware in all baths, industrial black commercial kitchen faucet and black lighting throughout to match. Find smart home features throughout: Smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat and smart lighting. The high end tile details are amazing in this home with the main shower and secondary shower have inset niches and the tile on shower walls are installed to the ceiling. Come tour this home and see the beautiful details included in this home.