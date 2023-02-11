NEW CONSTRUCTION Kaleo Home in Southern Pointe! The brand-new Wichita Floorplan showcases 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, 2 car garage and a covered patio, with a HUGE 44'x60' backyard on a CORNER LOT! This is the first modern design home in Southern Pointe with beautiful brick, stone and awesome front elevation. With 1,757 SQFT of living space this plan is the perfect combination of design and functionality. Walking through the front door you’ll find an open concept dining, kitchen, and living area. Don’t miss the amazing utility room with mud area and tons of storage! The kitchen flaunts storage and style with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and an island with an eating bar. Stepping into the luxurious owner’s suite you’ll find an oversized walk-in shower, double vanities, and large closet. Kaleo offers exclusive features including a tankless hot water heater, 4 sided brick construction, a covered back porch with gas drop for BBQ, smart home features, and SO MUCH MORE! Experience Southern Pointe, College Station’s newest Master planned community. Future development plans for the community include walking trails, parks, and a recreation center with a pool. Conveniently located, Southern Pointe is just minutes from dining, shopping, medical centers, schools and all that College Station has to offer.