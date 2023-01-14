4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $359,900

PRE-SALE. The property is under construction and set the completion in May 2023. Specious and contemporary 4-bedroom 4.5 baths with 2-car garage townhome at ACE Townhome subdivision in College Station, features open floor plan, beautiful light fixture, spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry. High ceiling with extensive crown moldings. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout even the staircases. Spacious each bedroom has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. 14 Seer HVAC with 2-zone controllers. Washer and Dryer connections. Ceiling fan is in each bedroom and living area. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. The property has its own private fenced backyard. This is an end unit. Common areas maintenance, lawn care, and sprinkler are covered by HOA. $5000.00 Earnest money. Photos will be updated following the construction progress.