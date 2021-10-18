Immaculate home on a wonderful street in lovely Edelweiss Estates. This home features a split floorplan with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and one half bath. Large living room with corner fireplace and wall of windows looking out to beautifully landscaped backyard. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Great updated kitchen with beautiful granite counters, upgraded appliance package, eating bar, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Fabulous backyard with covered patio and mature trees. Located close to elementary school, restaurants, shopping, parks and entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Benediction to a victory: At chancellor's request, clergy bless Kyle Field prior to Texas A&M win over Alabama
The initial trajectory of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s last-second kick Saturday was wrong. Off of his foot, the hooking bid appeared des…
Bryan police have identified the person who died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday as a 28-year-old Bryan woman.
Two men were in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after sheriff's deputies reported finding nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in their car …
A 22-year-old College Station woman was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on multiple charges after two men reported she attempte…
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN at halftime of the No. 21 Aggies’ 35-14 win over Missouri that his team left …
- Updated
U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.
- Updated
Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years.
- Updated
Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health panel said Tuesday.
College Station school board, Place 1