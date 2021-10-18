4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $359,900

Immaculate home on a wonderful street in lovely Edelweiss Estates. This home features a split floorplan with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and one half bath. Large living room with corner fireplace and wall of windows looking out to beautifully landscaped backyard. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Great updated kitchen with beautiful granite counters, upgraded appliance package, eating bar, pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Fabulous backyard with covered patio and mature trees. Located close to elementary school, restaurants, shopping, parks and entertainment.