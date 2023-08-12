BRAND new ACE Townhome shall be completed by June 2023. Spacious and contemporary 4-bedroom 4.5 baths with 2-car garage features open floor plan, beautiful light fixture, spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry. High ceiling with extensive crown moldings. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. No Carpet. Spacious each bedroom has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. 14 Seer HVAC with 2-zoned. Washer and Dryer connections. Ceiling fan is in each bedroom and living area. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. A nice storage space in the garage. The property has its own private fenced backyard. Common areas maintenance, lawn care, fence repair, and sprinkler are covered by HOA. $5000.00 Earnest money.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $359,900
