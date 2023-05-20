PRE-SALE. The property is under construction and set the completion in June 2023. Specious and contemporary 4-bedroom 4.5 baths with 2-car garage townhome at ACE Townhome subdivision in College Station, features open floor plan, beautiful light fixture, spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry. High ceiling with extensive crown moldings. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet. Spacious each bedroom has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. 14 Seer HVAC with 2-zone controllers. Washer and Dryer connections. Ceiling fan is in each bedroom and living area. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. The property has its own private fenced backyard. This is the end unit with bathroom windows one side upstairs bathrooms. Common areas maintenance, lawn care, fence repair, and sprinkler are covered by HOA. $5000.00 Earnest money.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $359,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
By Sunday morning, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle thought the Sunday rubber game against Alabama at Blue Bell Park was canceled.
On Thursday 25 seniors from International Leadership of Texas Aggieland High School will make history as the charter school’s inaugural gradua…
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
The chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee says his probe of Biden family business dealings has evolved from examining l…