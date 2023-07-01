Beautifully constructed 1,923 SqFt, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms with a bonus room in Midtown Reserve! The spacious floor plan was designed to maximize the square footage without sacrificing design. The open concept floor plan offers a bright and welcoming family room that flows effortlessly into the kitchen and dining area. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring quartz counters, white shaker cabinetry, eating bar, pantry, stainless appliance package, gas range and a decorative tile back splash. Relax in the master suite with quartz countertops, huge tile shower, dual sinks, and large walk-in closet. The second floor offers a loft area, a second full bathroom and three additional bedrooms. The garage is accessed off the back of the home. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package that features: Alexa Voice Control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt, Home Hub, Light Switch and Thermostat. Other extras you don’t want to miss include an energy efficient design, vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Future amenities will include a neighborhood lake, dog park, playgrounds, and Town Lake Park. Call today to schedule a private tour.