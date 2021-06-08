4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $355,000

Close enough to campus for early classes, but located on a lovely .52 acre wooded lot, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers plenty of space to spread out with 2 living rooms, 2 dining areas, and a covered back patio overlooking a sheltered yard with a peaceful, forest feel. The large main living room with fireplace features lovely vinyl plank flooring that carries through the rest of the home. A fully remodeled en suite bath waits in the primary suite, with a walk-in tile shower, dual sinks set in a granite vanity, and a gorgeous barn door entry. 3 additional bedrooms, each with its own large closet, share a full bathroom on the same side of the home. Sensible touches like fresh attic insulation, smart controls for irrigation, motion sensor exterior lighting, and new granite, fixtures, HVAC unit, Bosch cooktop, and dishwasher in 2015, plus 2018 updates such as a new roof and gutters, & low E double-pane windows along the front facade make this home a wise choice. A water heater replaced in 2020 completes this low maintenance package! View More