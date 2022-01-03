The Sonoma is a two-story, 4-5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features approximately 2572 square feet of living space. The first floor offers a welcoming entry way that opens to a charming living room and flows effortlessly into the kitchen. The living room flows from the kitchen and dining area. An optional covered patio off the dining area creates the perfect space! The Bedroom 1 suite is also located on the main floor and offers a spa-like bathroom complete with walk-in closet. The second floor highlights an open loft, great for entertaining! Located off the loft is a hallway with additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $352,350
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman Monday night after she bit a sheriff’s deputy in the arm, deputies said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County topped 1,000 for the first time since October on Friday, with county health officials rep…
Texas electric ratepayers pay more than they should, and will be paying even more, because Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is paying less attentio…
Texas A&M assistant football coach Harland Bower is leaving to coach defensive ends at Duke, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported on Twitter…
Northwestern sophomore safety Brandon Joseph, who was a consensus All-American as a freshman, will enter the transfer portal.
Brazos County health officials reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Tuesday.
New and active COVID-19 cases continued to rise Thursday, a trend seen throughout Texas and nationwide.
CSISD looking at 'discretionary transfers,' long-range facility planning to address continued growth
By the 2024-2025 school year, the College Station school district is projected to surpass 15,000 students, according to projections from Templ…
Bryan senior wide receiver Hunter Vivaldi has signed with Texas A&M as a preferred walk-on, he announced Wednesday on Twitter. Vivaldi pla…
The Texas A&M women's basketball team's Southeastern Conference opener against Vanderbilt on Thursday at Reed Arena has been postponed bec…