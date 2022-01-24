The Sonoma is a two-story, 4-5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features approximately 2572 square feet of living space. The first floor offers a welcoming entry way that opens to a charming living room and flows effortlessly into the kitchen. The living room flows from the kitchen and dining area. An optional covered patio off the dining area creates the perfect space! The Bedroom 1 suite is also located on the main floor and offers a spa-like bathroom complete with walk-in closet. The second floor highlights an open loft, great for entertaining! Located off the loft is a hallway with additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $350,990
