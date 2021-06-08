4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $350,000

Enveloped by picture-perfect landscaping and guaranteed to impress, this impeccable Emerald Forest home is ready and waiting for you to make it your own. This much-loved property has been meticulously cared-for while the quiet cul-de-sac location and almost half-acre lot promise peaceful and private living. The split-bedroom floor plan boasts four beds and two baths plus multiple light-filled gathering spaces. Wood, tile and carpet floors flow underfoot throughout including in the two dining areas, sunroom and living room complete with a cozy fireplace. For the avid cook, the kitchen is a culinary delight with a striking old style red range, stunning cabinetry and stone countertops. A picture window has been installed to watch the birds and the pond while the long list of extras includes a separate foyer, skylights and ADA features such as handrails and a special tub. Outside, you can host guests on the sun-soaked patio and overlook the sensational park-like lot with mature trees, vibrant gardens, lush lawn and a brick driveway that connects to the side-entry garage. View More