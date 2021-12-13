4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $350,000

A well maintained house located in award winning Castle Rock subdivision that features a community pool, splash pad, park, sidewalks thorugh out the subdivision and through the park. Amenities and features of this home include... hand scraped wood flooring, tile (in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room) fireplace with a stone hearth. This home also offers a 4th bedroom that could be used as an office or second living room. The open floor plan has a spacious kitchen overlooking the main living area. The kitchen includes stainless Maytag appliances, granite countertops, tumble stone back splash, knotty alder cabinets, built in microwave in the lower cabinets allowing you to have a more eye appealing look over the gas range. Enjoy the outdoors this home offers a large screened in back porch that doesn't allow mosquitos while your entertaining guest or hanging with the pets. All offers need to have a lender letter or verification of funds. All offers will be reviewed on December 15th at 6:00.