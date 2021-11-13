4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $349,900

One story gorgeous Castlegate II home features large open concept living and a three way split bedroom plan. Four bedrooms, two full baths, island kitchen with huge living area and open formal dining room that can function as a study. This home uniquely offers a screened in back porch and outdoor kitchen on the covered patio. Laminate wood flooring throughout common areas, granite counters in kitchens and baths - all the features you have been searching for! Master suite is graciously sized and offers full bath with soaking tub, standing double head tile shower with bench, dual vanities AND a huge walk in closet with built in shelving and more. Drop zone cabinetry at the garage entry, utility with cabinets and storage, and so much more!