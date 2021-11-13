 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $349,900

One story gorgeous Castlegate II home features large open concept living and a three way split bedroom plan. Four bedrooms, two full baths, island kitchen with huge living area and open formal dining room that can function as a study. This home uniquely offers a screened in back porch and outdoor kitchen on the covered patio. Laminate wood flooring throughout common areas, granite counters in kitchens and baths - all the features you have been searching for! Master suite is graciously sized and offers full bath with soaking tub, standing double head tile shower with bench, dual vanities AND a huge walk in closet with built in shelving and more. Drop zone cabinetry at the garage entry, utility with cabinets and storage, and so much more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert