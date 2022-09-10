4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $348,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION from Kaleo Home on large corner lot in Southern Pointe! The Rio Grande Floorplan showcases 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a 2 car garage and a large, covered patio. With 1,730 SQFT of living space this plan is the perfect combination of design and functionality. Walking through the front doors you’ll find an open concept dining, kitchen, and living area perfect for entertaining. The kitchen flaunts storage and style with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and an island with an eating bar. Stepping into the luxurious owner’s suite you’ll find an oversized walk-in shower with dual shower heads, double vanities, and a separate walk-in closet. Kaleo offers exclusive features including a 4-sided brick exterior, a tankless hot water heater, a covered back porch with gas drop for BBQ, smart home features, and SO MUCH MORE! Experience Southern Pointe, College Station’s newest Master planned community. Future development plans for the community include walking trails, parks, and a recreation center with a pool. Conveniently located, Southern Pointe is just minutes from dining, shopping, medical centers, schools and all that College Station has to offer.