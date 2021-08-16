Wonderful, well maintined 4/3 with a detached 2 car garage, right in the heart of College Station. Your buyers will fall in love with the charm of this home, built in 1990 and meticulously upkept by the same owners since 2004, the house is perfect for a buyer to come in and make their own. Entry way leads to an open Dining room and Family room setup with a split floorplan. The kitchen has a brekfast area attached and opens out into the living room where the fireplace takes center stage. A shaded and quiet back yard makes this the ideal spot to relax after a long day, and it is the ultimate central location for getting around town.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $347,500
