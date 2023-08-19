Gorgeous 4-bedroom 4.5 bath with Extra Large 2-car Garage built by ACE Townhome at Crescent Pointe in College Station! Featuring Open floor plan, Tons of Natural Light, Spacious Kitchen with Luxurous Granite Countertops, a Large Granite Island, Stainless steel Appliances, Beautiful Cabinetry, and a corner Pantry. This Townhome has it all with High Ceilings and extensive Crown Molding! Sublime vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, including staircase. Each Spacious Bedroom has its own Private Bath and a Walk-in Closet. 14 Seer HVAC, Ceiling fans in each bedroom and first floor living room. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator Included! Common areas maintenance, lawn care, and sprinkler are covered by HOA. Don't miss this Beauty! Rare find and an Investors Dream!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $344,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Taylor and Brandon Carlson found out they would be having fraternal triplets, Taylor said she and her husband had very different reactions.
Texas A&M University officials told The Eagle on Friday that Kathleen McElroy’s settlement of $1 million for her botched hiring this summe…
A Northgate bar is at the center of two lawsuits, a police report and three arrest warrants that outline reports of staff assaulting patrons, …
Nancy Currie-Gregg was selected as an astronaut in 1990, one year after former President George H.W. Bush announced on the 20th anniversary of…
While first-year Texas A&M volleyball coach Jamie Morrison was leading the USA women’s under-19 team to a gold medal in the FIVB World Cha…