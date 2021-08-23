 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $340,000

Immaculate 4 bed, 3 bath 2360 sq. ft. one-story home w/lots of special touches like extra water line & gates on both sides, gutters & water collection system, extra wide driveway, large back patio w/covered side patio also, upgraded front door, fireplace handles wood or gas logs, brand new natural gas water heater & gas range, gas furnace, attached shelving on back of house for potting/gardening and super Maytag washer and dryer that will convey. Large breakfast area plus eating bar & island, plus lots of room for huge table in front of fireplace--entertainers dream w/open concept living area, kitchen & breakfast area. Nice foyer w/split front bedroom w/its own bath. Room divider will stay w/house for even more privacy. Refrigerator also conveys. Located in the heart of College Station close to restaurants, hospitals, entertainment, and great schools.

