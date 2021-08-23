Looking for something centrally located and just 2 miles from Texas A&M? This charming home boasts an amazing living space with picture windows looking out to the backyard, vaulted ceiling with beam, and an oversized gas fireplace for warm family gatherings. With 4 bedrooms - 3 of those with walk in closets - this home has no lack of storage! There is even a huge hallway utility closet with a laundry/utility sink! Need more storage? Check out the open concept kitchen with well thought out cabinetry including pull out drawers, spice rack, and pull out towel holder. In addition, this cooks' dream kitchen features an central island and a coffee bar/prep station off to the side. Down at the end of the hallway is a primary bedroom with an exterior door leading to backyard, walk in closet, a second closet and en suite bathroom featuring double sinks and a walk in shower. Two larger secondary bedrooms both embrace large walk in closets. The 4th bedroom would be great for an office, nursery/kids room, playroom, craft room and is adjacent to the hallway full bathroom with double sinks and jetted tub/shower combo. Check out the expansive front patio area! There is enough room to celebrate with the ones you love, have a quiet BBQ or just a great space for the kids to play with plenty of parking as well. New roof will be on soon - buyer can potentially choose the color!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $339,000
